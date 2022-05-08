Guardians’ bats break out to take weekend series

2. Miller delivers as cleanup man

Part of why the Guardians were able to keep their heads above water during Reyes’ skid was Miller. No matter what position he’s played in the field, Miller has been able to be Cleveland’s most consistent hitter. When Reyes was struggling, Miller swapped in to his cleanup spot, providing a little more offense in a crucial spot and giving Jose Ramirez some better pitches to hit with a threatening bat behind him. Both of those goals were satisfied.