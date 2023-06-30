Guardians become 12th MLB team with jersey patch, partnering with Marathon

“We look forward to expanding our relationship with Marathon as our inaugural jersey patch partner,” said Cleveland Guardians President of Business Brian Barren. “When we started to look for a partner to don on our jersey, we knew we wanted an Ohio-based brand that was recognizable to our fans and had been a part of the Northeast Ohio community for as long, if not longer, than we have. Marathon checked all those boxes, putting down Ohio roots as far back as 1887, and we look forward to partnering with them in our community and with our fans for years to come.”