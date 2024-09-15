Guardians’ big bats come back to life in much-needed victory

Now, here’s where the Guardians can take this lineup to the next level. They knew they would need Naylor and Ramírez in October. What they didn’t know was what Thomas would bring to the table when they acquired him from the Nationals on July 29. He was known to be an average hitter, but he wasn’t a power bat. In fact, he carried a streak of 213 at-bats without a long ball before his first one with Cleveland on Sept. 2. Since then, he’s had four homers in his past 44 at-bats.