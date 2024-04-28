Guardians, Braves set for rubber match

This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

Watch with Free Trial

This browser does not support the video element.

Watch with Free TrialMore info

This browser does not support the video element.

In his last start, Ben Lively allowed 1 run on 5 hits in 6 1/3 innings with 7 strikeouts against Boston

Watch with Free Trial

This browser does not support the video element.

Bryce Elder got the win in his 1st start of the season, working 6 2/3 scoreless innings against Miami

Watch with Free TrialWatch with Free Trial