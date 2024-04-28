Guardians, Braves set for rubber match
This browser does not support the video element.
MLB Logo icon
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
Watch with Free TrialMore info
This browser does not support the video element.
In his last start, Ben Lively allowed 1 run on 5 hits in 6 1/3 innings with 7 strikeouts against Boston
This browser does not support the video element.