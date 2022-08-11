Guardians ‘buzzing’ after securing hold on 1st

3. Keep getting Gonzalez repsOscar Gonzalez has been a pleasant surprise for the Guardians this season. He proved again that he can deliver in big spots, smacking the go-ahead RBI single in the 10th inning that secured Cleveland’s victory. While the team needs to rotate through its young players to properly evaluate everyone, Gonzalez has certainly earned the right to be in the lineup as frequently as possible. Manager Terry Francona has already proven his willingness to put the rookie in the cleanup spot, and with Owen Miller’s struggles, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Gonzalez hit fourth more frequently.