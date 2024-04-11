Guardians’ camaraderie on display in hot start

CLEVELAND — Andrés Giménez sat down at the dais in the Guardians’ media room just after Monday’s victory over the White Sox. He only had a few minutes in the clubhouse before he had to leave to field questions from local reporters. He didn’t hide his feelings about having to be across the hall from his teammates at that time.

“I didn’t want to come here,” Giménez said.

He wasn’t mad about answering questions. He was upset being away from his teammates as they celebrated their eighth win through the first 10 games.

That’s the vibe that’s been created in this clubhouse. Guys are itching to be in that room together after a win. Tyler Beede is consulting with Triston McKenzie and Austin Hedges about who should get the WWE championship belt. Music is blaring. Guys are screaming. Photos are being taken with the belt around the waist of the recipient. It’s like a college party after every win.

“You feel the vibe. You feel the energy and we trust each other,” Giménez said. “I feel like now is the time where we grew up together, we spent the last three years together, so now we know each other pretty well.”