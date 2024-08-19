Guardians climb to No. 5 in Power Rankings

8. Padres (previously: 7).Season high: 7 | Season low: 21If Padres fans are wondering if it has ever been as good as it is right now, the answer may well be “no.” Had the Padres beaten the Rockies on Sunday, they would have won their ninth consecutive series, which would have been the most series they’ve won in a row in franchise history. Alas, they’re now still tied at eight, which they did most recently in 2007. They’re still only three games behind the Dodgers in the NL West.