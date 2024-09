Just one month ago, this result didn’t seem so certain. On Aug. 27, the Royals and Guardians were tied atop the AL Central after Cleveland lost three straight to Kansas City. But the Guardians salvaged a come-from-behind win in the series finale of the four-game set to stop the bleeding. Since then, the Guardians have gone 15-7, while the Royals have gone 7-15, leading to Cleveland winning its fifth AL Central title in the last nine seasons.