Guardians clinch first-round bye behind Bibee’s dominant start

This is the version of Bibee that the Guardians would want to see right before the playoffs get started. He battled his command at times, issuing two walks and hitting Jonathan India in the helmet with a pitch, but he was able to effortlessly navigate around that traffic. Aside from that, Bibee gave up one run on just four hits. Plus, his efficiency was exactly where the team would like it to be, as he threw just 88 pitches (57 strikes).