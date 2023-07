This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

Bet with BetMGM!

This browser does not support the video element.

Since joining the rotation, Ryan Yarbrough has a 3.96 ERA in 5 starts

This browser does not support the video element.

In his first start back from the Minors on Tuesday, Logan Allen went 5 innings, allowing 0 runs on 1 hit with 8 strikeouts