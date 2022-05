Allen owned a 6.26 ERA in ’21, striking out 37 batters and walking 17 in 50 1/3 innings. He returned this year as a long-relief option out of the bullpen and pitched to a 4.50 ERA in four opportunities. But like Bradley, Allen was forced to compete with a handful of other arms in his exact role. With Sam Hentges and Eli Morgan already capable of handling the long-relief duties and the rotation loaded with reliable hurlers, Allen became the odd man out.