Guardians DFA Reyes amid tough ’22 season

Reyes is still arbitration eligible. This year, he signed a one-year, $4.55 million deal. That could go down some, but whatever he’d make in arbitration will be high in relation to his production level in 2022. If he had remained on Cleveland’s 40-man roster, there was a strong chance he would’ve been non-tendered at the end of the season to avoid spending that chunk of money on him. But if he clears waivers and is outrighted back to the Guardians’ system, he’d become a Minor League free agent for ’23 since he’s no longer protected on the 40-man roster.