Guardians dig into The Land’s history for City Connect uniforms

The Guardians will have a Fanatics pregame party on the Gateway Plaza on Friday to begin the City Connect celebration. “The Big Don Band” will headline the event while the general public can partake in speed pitch and facepainting activities or interact with balloon artists and mascots. Fans will also be able to get an early look at the City Connect-inspired mural, designed and painted by local artist Lisa Quine, that will be on display just inside the left field gate at Progressive Field for the remainder of the season. The day will end with fireworks that will be shot off to songs that all have the same theme: Being home.