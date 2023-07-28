Guardians display hustle in series-opening win
4:47 AM UTC
CHICAGO — The Guardians’ clubhouse looked a little different on Thursday afternoon than it had the day before, so manager Terry Francona gathered his players to deliver a message before their 6-3 victory over the White Sox in the series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Amed Rosario may have struggled both offensively and defensively this year, but one thing this team valued was his hustle. When this roster was set to be the youngest in the Major Leagues last year, Francona turned to Jos? Ram?rez and Rosario to ask them to set examples for their younger teammates. If they hustled, everyone else would follow. Francona was always grateful how seriously Rosario took that request.
Now, without Rosario around to consistently bring that type of energy to the lineup, Francona wanted to make sure his team knew the expectation wasn’t changing.
“This is when last year … where we started to show some personality,” Francona said before the game. “I reminded them of that today. That’s how we have to play, and losing a guy like that, we have to continue. Amed was a big, big part of that.”
The Guardians proved in the first at-bat of the game that they weren’t going to lose their scrappy approach, as Steven Kwan hit a leadoff triple. In the seventh, Josh Naylor legged out a double on a 57.5 mph slow ground ball up the middle that bounced off the second-base bag and ended up in shallow center field. Leading off the eighth, Gabriel Arias reached third on a double to right field when Oscar Col?s also committed an error. And even on his first at-bat since he was optioned in May, Oscar Gonzalez beat out a ground ball to shortstop on a pinch-hit appearance in the ninth.
It’s time for the Guardians to move forward without Rosario, and in the first attempts to replace him in the field and batting order, Cleveland got to see some encouraging results.
Francona decided to put Andr?s Gim?nez in the No. 2 spot in the order — where Rosario hit in 90 games this season. In Gim?nez’s first at-bat, he hit a double, knocking in Kwan from third; then he picked up a single in his next at-bat.
While Gim?nez has usually been the guy to take that spot in the order when Rosario wasn’t there, Francona wasn’t ready to say that he’ll be a mainstay there just yet.
“I want to see how vulnerable we become to left-handers in bullpens,” Francona said. “There may not be a perfect solution. Rather than fret over it and have somebody in there for the starter, let’s just put our guys up there and let them go.”
What the Guardians do know is that shortstop will be left to Arias and Tyler Freeman. The two have served as utility players all season, getting sporadic playing time. Between this duo and Brayan Rocchio, who’s with Triple-A Columbus, Cleveland has three qualified options to take over the shortstop duties. The Guardians just have to figure out who will win the job.
“We’ve talked about Arias, what a gifted defender he is,” Francona said. “I think there’s a bat in there. It’s just, we haven’t seen it yet. That doesn’t mean you won’t. Tyler has been, wherever we play him, it seems like he tries to do something to help us win. He has a knack for putting the bat on the ball. So you’re going to see both of them.”
Arias got the first attempt on Thursday, as Freeman dealt with an achy shoulder. After falling behind 0-2 in his second plate appearance, Arias fought back to work a six-pitch walk. He then singled and doubled in his next two at-bats.
“I don’t want to take it for granted,” Arias said through interpreter Agustin Rivero. “I know the organization has several very competitive and good players in the infield, so I just want to make sure to put my effort in trying to help the team.”
The quest to find the best replacement for Rosario begins now. The Guardians know they won’t get their answer overnight, but it was critical to make the trade in order to have ample time to figure out who will man the position for the foreseeable future. And even though Rosario is now with the Dodgers, Arias is still leaning on the lessons he learned from Rosario when he takes the field.
“Regardless of the results, you felt like every day he was going out there with a lot of confidence and being positive,” Arias said. “I think that’s a lesson I learned from him.”