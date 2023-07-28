Guardians display hustle in series-opening win

The Guardians proved in the first at-bat of the game that they weren’t going to lose their scrappy approach, as Steven Kwan hit a leadoff triple. In the seventh, Josh Naylor legged out a double on a 57.5 mph slow ground ball up the middle that bounced off the second-base bag and ended up in shallow center field. Leading off the eighth, Gabriel Arias reached third on a double to right field when Oscar Col?s also committed an error. And even on his first at-bat since he was optioned in May, Oscar Gonzalez beat out a ground ball to shortstop on a pinch-hit appearance in the ninth.