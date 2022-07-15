Guardians’ Draft strategy: ‘We take the best available player’

That’s when those relationships and the tireless work every local scout puts in to know everything there is to know about each player on the board comes in handy. Which players are likely to sign? Which players fill a void in the farm system? Which players have the best skillsets to thrive in this organization? The Guardians enter the Draft with a handful of names in their heads, but all those questions are what’s answered the second the team is on the clock to make its picks.