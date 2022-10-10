Guardians enter ALDS on stellar pitching run ?
Storyline to watch: More zeros to come?
Guardians pitchers enter the ALDS riding a streak of 18 consecutive scoreless innings thanks in part to sharp defense. Can Cal Quantrill & Co. contain the Yankees?
Storyline to watch: All eyes on Judge
His 62 regular-season home runs set a new AL record, and now Aaron Judge looks to add to his total of 11 homers through 35 career postseason games