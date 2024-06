This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

Bet with FanDuel!More info

This browser does not support the video element.

Carlos Carrasco earned just his 3rd quality start (13 GS) of the season in his last outing

This browser does not support the video element.

Gunnar Henderson has hit 25 home runs, 11 more than the closest qualified shortstop