Guardians eye series victory vs. NL West-best Dodgers

This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

This browser does not support the video element.

This browser does not support the video element.

Bet with FanDuel!

This browser does not support the video element.

Clayton Kershaw has not allowed more than 2 runs in any of his past 7 starts (5-0 with a 1.26 ERA)

This browser does not support the video element.

In his last start, Xzavion Curry went 6 innings, allowing 1 run on 5 hits with 6 strikeouts vs. Detroit