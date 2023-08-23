Guardians eye series victory vs. NL West-best Dodgers
This browser does not support the video element.
MLB Logo icon
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
Clayton Kershaw has not allowed more than 2 runs in any of his past 7 starts (5-0 with a 1.26 ERA)
This browser does not support the video element.