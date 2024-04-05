Guardians eye series victory vs. Twins
This browser does not support the video element.
MLB Logo icon
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
Carlos Carrasco went 5 innings with 3 K’s in his 1st start back with Cleveland, after pitching with them from 2009-20
This browser does not support the video element.