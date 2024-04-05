Guardians eye series victory vs. Twins

This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

Watch live on Fubo

This browser does not support the video element.

Watch live on FuboMore info

This browser does not support the video element.

Carlos Carrasco went 5 innings with 3 K’s in his 1st start back with Cleveland, after pitching with them from 2009-20

Watch live on Fubo

This browser does not support the video element.

New Twins first baseman Carlos Santana will face the team he played with for parts of 10 seasons

Watch live on FuboWatch live on Fubo