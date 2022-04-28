Guardians face the great divide on long trip

On top of the battles both the pitching staff and hitters have gone through this season, the defense has also gone through hot-and-cold streaks, as young players continue to settle in at the big league level. Not everything can change overnight. Sound defense, putting the ball in play, hitters seeing more pitches and making more solid contact will all slowly begin to right the ship. And the team is hoping Friday in Oakland will be the start of getting things going in the right direction.