Guardians facing dilemma with Rule 5 pick De Los Santos

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — In just two weeks, the Guardians will play their last Cactus League game. At that point, they should have a pretty clear picture of who will be traveling to Oakland just a few days later for Opening Day. Somehow in these two short weeks, the team has a bunch of decisions to make.

At the top of that list is Deyvison De Los Santos. Not only is he simply competing for a spot on the roster, but because he was a Rule 5 Draft pick this offseason, if he doesn’t make the team (and stay on the active roster all year), he has to be offered back to the D-backs.