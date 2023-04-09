Guardians facing key questions in tense early games

CLEVELAND — This is the time of year that’s toughest to judge.

So much of the focus for the Guardians heading into the first month of the regular season is how difficult it can be to play in the cold, windy and unpredictable weather that April brings. At the same time, it can’t be an excuse for the way the club performs. After a long offseason, it’s a time when fans are looking for answers, trying to figure out what kind of team they’ll be rooting for throughout the season. But everything is based on the smallest of sample sizes.

The Guardians have already played in six high-intensity games against a club that’s expected to be a playoff contender this year. And while they got off to a hot start, their record crept closer to .500 following Saturday evening’s 3-2 loss to the Mariners at Progressive Field.