Guardians figuring out who will pitch when in deep, talented ‘pen

Barlow has seen the eighth inning four times this year. He’s the only reliever to have given up runs in that frame for Cleveland, which included the two game-winning runs against the White Sox on Tuesday after a weird, broken-bat single sparked the Chicago offense. The Guardians liked the trust Barlow had in his fastball toward the end of spring. They obviously were high on his breaking pitches that have been his bread and butter. Plus, with the weak contact he induces, he’s an easy candidate for the role, but walks have been his kryptonite so far. And now, there’s another contender emerging.