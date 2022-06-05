Guardians firing on all cylinders in Baltimore

Francona tabbed Morgan for one big out in the eighth inning Friday, when the righty struck out the red-hot Hays to tamp out Baltimore’s three-run rally after Bieber departed. Then Francona threw him right back in the fire Sunday, calling on Morgan to extinguish a two-on, one-out situation in the seventh inning of a one-run game. Morgan needed just five pitches to coax popouts from Cedric Mullins and Hays to end the threat. He then worked a scoreless eighth to set up Emmanuel Clase’s ninth save.