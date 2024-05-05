Guardians’ flamethrowing prospect could be a fast riser

CLEVELAND — Andrew Walters had never pitched in a professional game, and yet, everyone was lining up to see him at the inaugural Spring Breakout game in March.

The whispers had circulated throughout the Guardians’ organization. Walters, Cleveland’s No. 25 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was dominant as a reliever in college. In his final two seasons at the University of Miami, he struck out a combined 134 batters in 77 1/3 innings, with more saves (26) than earned runs allowed (12).