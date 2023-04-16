Guardians’ fleet feet are stealing The Show

An uptick in stolen bases following the rule changes anchors Cleveland’s 9-6 start. It leads Major League Baseball with 24 steals in 28 attempts, including three on Saturday during a 6-4 win against Washington at Nationals Park. The persistent success, and burgeoning early-season total, present mind-rattling numbers when extrapolated. At this rate, the Guardians would steal 259 bases in 2023, outrunning the 1917 record-setting version of the team that swiped an organization-best 210. They would also become the first team since the 1986 Cardinals to steal more than 250 bases in a season.