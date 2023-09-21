Guardians gear up for ’24 with emergence of 3 young starters
47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY — Pitching coach Carl Willis immediately knew his answer when asked about the high point of the 2023 season.
Injuries in the rotation forced rookie starters to step up, but what Tanner Bibee, Logan Allen and Gavin Williams accomplished this season has only put Cleveland in a better position to compete in 2024.
The Guardians were swept by the Royals with a 6-2 loss Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, and can be eliminated from playoff contention as soon as Thursday, but as its attention starts to turn focus towards next season, Cleveland already has some answers.
Bibee, who has a team-high 141 strikeouts over 142 innings, established himself as a reliable option with a 2.98 ERA over 25 starts, but right hip inflammation ended his rookie campaign when he was placed on the IL on Monday.
The injury cut Bibee’s stellar season two or three starts short, but it doesn’t take away from what he proved he can do at the Major League level. That was evident from nearly everyone in the organization who lauded Bibee for his effort during the series in Kansas City.
“Talk about a tremendous year. It’s not easy for a young player to come up and carry a rotation the way he and the other young guys really did,” general manager Mike Chernoff said pregame Tuesday. “But just the way [Bibee] stepped up here. The type of competitor he is. The way he went about his business. He’s a kid from Day 1 when we acquired him, has put in consistent work and effort to develop.”
With both Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie hitting the 60-day injured list this season, and Cal Quantrill landing on the IL twice, Bibee, Allen and Williams were tasked with leading the rotation for a majority of the season.
The Guardians asked a lot of their rookie trio, but more often than not they delivered.
“I think all three young guys have done a terrific job,” manager Terry Francona said Tuesday. “And they’ve all been a little bit different. It’s not easy what we’ve asked them to do … These guys got thrown right into it and other than trying to get them an extra day [of rest], there wasn’t a whole lot of fudging going on. They were facing who they were facing and they’ve done a really good job.”
Allen went just three innings against the Royals in a loss Tuesday night after giving up four runs, but he still holds a 3.81 ERA across 24 starts. He’s thrown 125 1/3 innings this season, the second most of any season during his professional career.
Williams, who tossed a quality start in a win against Texas on Sunday, has thrown 142 1/3 innings across three levels this season, which is the most he’s ever thrown.
It’s a group that, with Quantrill’s recent return and the returns of Bieber and McKenzie on the horizon, hopes to lock down the rotation for next season. But with the rise of three young starters, there is still a question about who will be their manager next season.
Francona, who has spent 11 seasons at the helm, hasn’t officially announced his retirement, but Cleveland will hand out “Thank you, Tito” shirts to the first 20,000 fans for the final home game of the season on Sept. 27, which will also include a video tribute to the two-time World Series champion manager.
Willis is aware a change at manager could lead to changes within the staff, but whether Francona retires or not, Willis wants to remain helping the young starters get even better.
“I have a contract for next year and we are going to keep it open,” Willis said. “Obviously, if there is a new manager … that manager should have the opportunity to bring in who he wants or keep whoever he wants, so I’m going to keep an open mind.
“I love the players and I love the competition of the game.” Willis said. “That hasn’t left me.”
It’s been a disappointing season for the Guardians, who won the division with a similar roster last season, but the development of three key players have given Cleveland a reason to look towards 2024.
“The high point is these three young kids,” Willis said. “Logan and Tanner and Gavin, to see them come up here and really pitch very, very well. … I think the highlight is certainly how they came in and stepped up and pitched the way they did and got their careers off to a good step forward. I think what we see ahead of them is really, really promising.”