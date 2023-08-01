Guardians get MLB’s No. 37 prospect for Civale

The decision to make this deal didn’t come easily for the Guardians. The club will need Quantrill to get back in the mix to help eat up as many innings as possible, considering Civale did so flawlessly in July, when he posted a 1.45 ERA across 37 1/3 innings and six starts. Antonetti mentioned names like Peyton Battenfield, Hunter Gaddis, Joey Cantillo and Hunter Gaddis being options to fill in. He also indicated that more help could come externally.

“We do believe we will be able to address that void both through our internal options and potentially maybe even with some external acquisitions here that we’ve either made with the acquisition of Noah Syndergaard or what might transpire between now and the end of the day tomorrow,” Antonetti said.