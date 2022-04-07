Guardians get RHP Castro in deal for Zimmer

Zimmer gave the club a handful of reasons to be optimistic in his rookie season in 2017, but once injuries got in the way, the optimism began to fade. In 99 games in ’21, Zimmer hit .227 with a .669 OPS, and in Spring Training this year, he racked up 16 strikeouts in 32 at-bats. With the way Kwan has proven his exceptional bat-to-ball skills and plate discipline (which he already backed up with two walks and a single in his Major League debut), it was time to pass the baton to the younger generation.