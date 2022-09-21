Guardians go for Myles to grab tiebreaker from Sox

As breezy as the final score makes it seem like this victory was, the journey to clinch the tiebreaker was quite the opposite. The Guardians had a chance to take the lead in the top of the seventh, but a controversial out call at the plate as Amed Rosario attempted to score from second on an infield single by Josh Naylor ended Cleveland’s momentum. Rosario appeared to be safe at the plate, but the Guardians had no challenges to ask for a review. As Cleveland picked up steam in the 10th, taking a two-run lead, Emmanuel Clase couldn’t keep the White Sox off the board and Chicago knotted the score at 5 to force another frame.