Guardians go for series win over Mariners

This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

This browser does not support the video element.

This browser does not support the video element.

Bet with FanDuel!More info

This browser does not support the video element.

Luis Castillo has a 0.94 WHIP in 3 starts in the month of June

This browser does not support the video element.

Logan Allen tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings in his only previous outing vs. Seattle, on April 3