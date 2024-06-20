Guardians go for series win over Mariners
This browser does not support the video element.
MLB Logo icon
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
Luis Castillo has a 0.94 WHIP in 3 starts in the month of June
This browser does not support the video element.