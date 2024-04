This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy ticketsMore info

This browser does not support the video element.

Rafael Devers will likely return to the starting lineup for the 1st time since April 17 after a left knee injury

Watch with Free Trial

This browser does not support the video element.

In his last start, Carlos Carrasco allowed 2 runs and struck out 5 in 5 2/3 innings against Boston

Watch with Free TrialWatch with Free Trial