Guardians head to Chicago to ‘close this thing out’

The series vs. the White Sox could determine the division title. First, the Guardians need to win at least one game to secure the edge in a tiebreak scenario. As a reminder, there is no Game 163 this year. That means all ties in the standings will come down to head-to-head matchups between the two teams. The Guardians have already taken the tiebreaker against the Twins in the unlikely chance they’re tied at the end of the year. So far, Cleveland is 9-7 against the White Sox. Whoever gets to 10 wins will end up having the advantage in a tiebreaker.