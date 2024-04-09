Guardians’ High-A affiliate celebrates solar eclipse
1:22 AM UTC
As a change in the sky caught the attention of most of the country Monday, Minor League franchises in the path of totality made sure everyone felt included. From Triple-A Round Rock to Triple-A Syracuse, teams from all levels took part in the festivities of watching the solar eclipse with their respective communities.
The eclipse fell on Minor League Baseball’s universal off-day, Monday, but two teams made a switch in the calendar to play in celebration of the astronomical event.
Triple-A Syracuse swapped its off-day for Tuesday, taking on Worcester (Red Sox) only a few hours after the up-state New York sky went dark in the path of the eclipse.
But the Mets’ affiliate couldn’t eclipse the nine runs from the Red Sox in the series opener.
Also in New York, Triple-A Rochester broke out specialty uniforms, mascots and signage for its “SOLARPALOOZA”.
The Nationals’ affiliate also captured some sick views … for science.
Down the road, Triple-A Buffalo (Blue Jays) opened the gates to Sahlen Field for an educational celebration, including a NASA scientist and informative mascots.
In Erie, Pa., the SeaWolves (Tigers’ Double-A affiliate) welcomed locals — as well as Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro — to the ballpark for an eclipse viewing featuring an autograph table, concessions, games and live music.
Continuing down the trail of totality, High-A Lake County enjoyed a clear sky, pulling out all the stops to see the eclipse in motion.
At Dickey-Stephens Park, home of Double-A Arkansas, the Mariners’ affiliate pulled out all the stops with trivia, concessions and exclusive eclipse merchandise.
The Travelers celebrated early, too, with specialty themed jerseys for their Saturday and Sunday game against the Springfield Cardinals.
Double-A Frisco hosted fans of all ages on the field at Riders Field for games and activities before darkness engulfed the area.
The RoughRiders’ fellow affiliate, Triple-A Round Rock kicked off the path of totality Monday with fans scattered in the stands down the left-field line.