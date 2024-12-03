Guardians’ High-A affiliate sets sail with new logos

The Captains are based in the Cleveland suburb of Eastlake, their nautical identity a reference, in part, to the close proximity of Lake Erie. The Midwest League team’s previous primary logo featured the Captains’ wordmark imposed over a ship’s steering wheel, but now the captain has resumed command. This salty soldier of the seas has been part of Lake County’s branding since its 2003 inception, with the new mark incorporating aspects of previous iterations while adding new elements.