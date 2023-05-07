Guardians hope Kwan’s big swing turns bats around

What the Guardians have learned this year is that they don’t need much to stay in the win column. The club is now 11-2 when scoring four runs or more. It’s also 11-0 when it has the lead entering the ninth inning. The back end of the bullpen has had its fair share of hiccups, but it’s been effective at holding late-game leads. Seizing those leads would certainly be easier if Cleveland could add more power to the mix, but the last thing the Guardians want to do is try to hit more home runs.