Guardians in the postseason? Recent wins indicate ‘yes’

The Guardians knew coming into the year that Ram?rez would need to be the spark plug of the offense once again and, as Quantrill alluded to, he’s seamlessly taken on that role as expected. Yet somehow, he’s finding a way to exceed the high bar that had been set for him — he leads the Majors in RBIs (59), while having just one fewer homer (16) than strikeouts (17). Not to mention the fact that he tied the record for most extra-base hits (37) in a player’s first 56 games of a season in club history with a two-run double in the first inning on Sunday.