Guardians Injuries & Roster Moves: Naylor possible for home opener

OF Josh Naylor (right ankle)

Expected return: Mid-April

Despite the work that Naylor put in over the last 8 1/2 months following his gruesome collision at Target Field, the team determined it was best that he get a few more games under his belt before joining the big league squad. He looked solid in his short spring campaign, but the problem was he was only able to get into three Cactus League games before the Guardians made their Opening Day roster decisions. Assuming he doesn’t experience any setbacks, it wouldn’t be surprising if Naylor gets called up as soon as he’s eligible to come off the 10-day IL (April 14). — Mandy Bell (Last updated: April 2)