Guardians injury updates & roster moves

Nov. 19: Guardians add LHP Doug Nikhazy, RHP Franco Aleman, RHP Nic Enright and OF Petey Halpin to 40-man roster; RHP Connor Gillispie, RHP Peter Strzelecki and OF George Valera designated for assignmentCleveland added to its bullpen depth by protecting Aleman and Enright from the Rule 5 Draft, and Nikhazy will help bolster the starting pitching depth. But Gillispie and Strzelecki, both of whom made quick trips to the Majors this year, were designated for assignment to clear space on the 40-man roster. And Valera, who has yet to make his Major League debut, was also designated for assignment after sustaining another injury that will cause him to miss Opening Day in 2025.