Guardians injury updates & roster moves
1:42 AM UTC
This page will be updated throughout the offseason to track all of the Guardians’ moves, along with the progress of any injured players.
LATEST NEWS
Nov. 25: OF George Valera rejoins Guaridans on Minor League dealValera was designated for assignment before he was officially non-tendered in order to make his 40-man roster spot available. The Guardians subsequently re-signed him to a Minor League contract. Valera is recovering from right knee surgery with a recovery timetable that would have him able to play again sometime between March and June. More >>
Nov. 22: Guardians avoid arbitration with LHP Sam Hentges, RHP Triston McKenzie and RHP Ben Lively; tender contracts to 1B Josh Naylor, OF Lane Thomas, OF Steven Kwan and RHP Nick SandlinAs expected, the Guardians tendered all of their arbitration-eligible players. Hentges, McKenzie and Lively all agreed to one-year contracts in order to avoid arbitration. Naylor, Thomas, Kwan, Sandlin and Karinchak have until Jan. 9 to work out a contract with the Guardians before having to exchange arbitration figures.
The Guardians had already designated Minor League OF George Valera and RHP Connor Gillispie for assignment earlier this week. They were officially non-tendered on Friday.
Nov. 22: RHP Peter Strzelecki traded to the Pirates for cash considerationsStrzelecki, who had been designated for assignment earlier in the week, was traded to Pittsburgh in exchange for cash. Strzelecki made 10 appearances at the big league level this year and owned a 2.31 ERA in the small sample size.
Nov. 19: Guardians add LHP Doug Nikhazy, RHP Franco Aleman, RHP Nic Enright and OF Petey Halpin to 40-man roster; RHP Connor Gillispie, RHP Peter Strzelecki and OF George Valera designated for assignmentCleveland added to its bullpen depth by protecting Aleman and Enright from the Rule 5 Draft, and Nikhazy will help bolster the starting pitching depth. But Gillispie and Strzelecki, both of whom made quick trips to the Majors this year, were designated for assignment to clear space on the 40-man roster. And Valera, who has yet to make his Major League debut, was also designated for assignment after sustaining another injury that will cause him to miss Opening Day in 2025.
Nov. 6: Guardians re-sign C Austin Hedges to one-year dealThe Guardians wasted no time in bringing back one of their free agents. Hedges has been the leader of this clubhouse since he landed with Cleveland in an August 2020 trade with the Padres, and the impact he makes on the roster is clear enough that the Guardians didn’t hesitate to re-sign him for 2025.
“I know I signed a one-year contract,” Hedges said, “but as long as they want me, I don’t plan on going anywhere.”
Nov. 4: RHP James Karinchak granted free agencyKarinchak finished the 2024 season in Triple-A Columbus on a rehab assignment after spending most of the year in Arizona rehabbing his throwing arm. The Guardians activated him off the 60-day injured list on Nov. 4. He was outrighted to Columbus and was granted free agency.
Nov. 4: UTL David Fry undergoes right elbow surgeryFry met with Dr. Keith Meister and learned that he had an insufficient ulnar collateral ligament and a flexor strain in his right elbow. He had to undergo surgery to make sure this wouldn’t be a problem moving forward. That means he’ll need six to eight months to recover enough to get back to hitting and serving as a DH. He’ll need at least 12 months to return to position player activities. More >
UTL David Fry (right elbow surgery)Expected return: Summer 2025Fry underwent elbow surgery on Oct. 30 to repair a ligament in his throwing elbow. He’ll be able to get back as a designated hitter in six to eight months, but he’ll need more time to be healthy enough to throw as a position player. The Guardians expect him to return to those activities in roughly 12 months, which would be after the ’25 season. (Last updated: Nov. 4)
RHP Daniel Espino (right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injury; No. 10 on Guardians’ Top 30 Prospects list)Expected return: 2025Espino underwent surgery to repair his right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injuries on March 13. He stayed in Goodyear, Ariz., to work through his rehab. (Last updated: Oct. 20)
LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder injury)Expected return: 2026After spending parts of August and September getting a handful of opinions from different doctors, Hentges determined that the best route was surgery. He was scheduled to repair an injury to his left capsule and labrum on Sept. 18 and the recovery window is expected to be 12-14 months, which likely means he’ll miss all of the 2025 season. (Last updated: Sept. 11)
RHP Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery)Expected return: 2025When Stephan’s elbow was examined for discomfort on Feb. 28, a deep bone bruise was discovered. But after it continued to nag him, other opinions were needed. It was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, which caused even more pain in the elbow.
Stephan underwent surgery on March 27 and was given a 12- to 16-month timetable for recovery. (Last updated: March 28)