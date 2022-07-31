Guardians keep grinding as July comes to close

What has going right?1. Steven KwanWe’re running out of words to describe what Kwan has been able to do this year. He stole all the headlines at the beginning of the season when it seemed impossible to strike him out. But even though he has had a few K’s since then, he has been elite for the Guardians at the top of the lineup. His bunt single in the first inning of Sunday’s game extended his hit streak to 14 games, which was the second-longest active hitting streak in the Majors entering the day.