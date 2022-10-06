Guardians know they can count on J-Ram’s bat

The writing was on the wall for this group. There was no way this roster would lead the Majors in home runs. There were also only a few players in the clubhouse who had more than a year or two of Major League experience. Francona knew from Day 1 that his team would need to do the little things perfectly to have success. Sound defense, elite baserunning and putting the ball in play — all the aspects of “small ball” — could still keep this type of a lineup afloat.