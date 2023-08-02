Guardians land former 1st-rounder Watson, deal Bell to Marlins

HOUSTON — This past offseason, the Guardians wanted to put a point of emphasis on acquiring bigger bats for a lineup that needed some pop. They signed free agents Josh Bell and Mike Zunino to hopefully be the fix. Instead, neither are on the roster on Aug. 1.

The Guardians traded first baseman Bell to the Marlins just before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline in exchange for infielder Jean Segura and middle infield prospect Kahlil Watson, but Cleveland announced Segura will be released by the club before he reports.