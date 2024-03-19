Guardians land two prospects on All-Spring Breakout Teams
The first Spring Breakout is in the books and if these four days of prospect spotlight showcases mean anything, the future of the game is in very good hands.
On Monday, MLB announced the inaugural All-Spring Breakout Team, composed of 30 players across 18 organizations (six teams did not play due to three rainouts), recognizing the top performers from the four-day event.
Across the 13 games that were played, fans in ballparks and on TV got to see all of the tools and stuff imaginable, from triple-digit heaters to tape-measure blasts, from defensive gems to elite-level speed. From this action, MLB Pipeline put together the All-Spring Breakout Teams, listed below. There was so much talent on display, there are first and second squads to give credit where it’s due.
First Team
C: Kyle Teel (BOS No. 3, MLB No. 40) — 2-for-2, R, 2B, RBIThe No. 14 pick of the 2023 Draft out of the University of Virginia, Teel gave early notice that it might not take him long to be big league ready by posting a .977 OPS and reaching Double-A in his 26-game pro debut last summer. The left-handed hitting backstop used the whole field in his Spring Breakout game, singling down the left-field line in his first at-bat and doubling down the right his next time up.
“I’m pumped,” Teel said. “We have a ton of amazing prospects. A ton of talent here and the culture in our farm system and Minor Leagues and all the way up to the Major Leagues. It’s really special and I’m really grateful to be a part of it.”
1B: T.J. Rumfield (NYY NR) — 2-for-2, HR, 2 RBIWhile his more-heralded teammate, Spencer Jones, may have stolen the show, Rumfield’s own home run heroics should not be overlooked. The 6-foot-4 first baseman took Blue Jays right-hander CJ Van Eyk deep in the bottom of the second inning, driving in a pair, as part of his 2-for-2 showing. The blast was just about 100 mph off his bat and went 394 feet as a no-doubt-about-it homer to right-center field. Rumfield starting tapping into his power more consistently in 2023, with 17 homers in 86 games.
2B: Cameron Cauley (TEX No. 13) — 2-for-2, 2B, 3B, RBICauley had been a standout among Rangers prospects this spring (.375/.444/.750 in 16 Cactus League at-bats), and he carried that over into the Rangers’ game against the the Reds. He drove in the club’s lone run with a triple in the first inning, then doubled in his next at-bat.
3B: Jace Jung (DET No. 4, MLB No. 60) — 2-for-2, 2 HR, 2 RBIs, BBJung was the No. 12 overall pick of the 2022 Draft out of Texas Tech, with his power potential a big selling point. It was on display during his first full season, when he hit 28 homers between High-A and Double-A. And he brought it with him to his Spring Breakout game. He hit his first of two homers off of Phillies Top 100 pitching prospect Mick Abel (362 feet, 96.6 mph) and then his second one went 412 feet and 105.1 mph off the bat against Griff McGarry.
SS: Carlos Sanchez (CIN No. 26) — 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, BB (two games)The Reds were one of two teams (Cardinals) to play a pair of Spring Breakout games. Sanchez went 2-for-4 in the first game, singling in the first, then doubling in a run in the third. He came in as a replacement in the second game, drawing a walk in two plate appearances.
OF: Spencer Jones (NYY No. 2, MLB No. 84) — 3-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBIJones lit up Statcast in a a number of ways during the Yankees’ 9-1 win over the Blue Jays. First were the two home runs, one to right-center and one the other way to left-center. They were hit a combined 826 feet, the first one coming off the bat at 107 mph and homer No. 2 at 109 mph. He also showed off the best sprint speed of the game (29.8 feet/second) when beating out an infield single.
“It was really cool that MLB provided a platform for a lot of us guys to get out here and play on television,” Jones said. “I think it was well-run and it was just a fun baseball game. We were all excited about it.”
OF: Ceddanne Rafaela (BOS No. 4, MLB No. 76) — 1-for-2, HR, 3 RBIRafaela is competing for a spot on the Red Sox’s Opening Day roster and his Spring Breakout performance certainly didn’t hurt. He has Gold Glove potential and he showed it off by covering a ton of ground on a second-inning fly ball to make a tough play look easy, then threw across his body to double a runner off in the second inning. In the third, he smashed a three-run homer.
OF: Griffin Conine (MIA NR) — 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBIWith his dad, Mr. Marlin Jeff Conine, in attendance, Conine hit a 405-foot homer to lead off the fourth inning against Cardinals Minor League pitcher of the year Max Rajcic, then followed that up with a 106.1-mph RBI single in the fifth.
DH: Xavier Isaac (TB No. 4, MLB No. 58) — 3-for-3, 3 R, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, BBLimited to DH duties because he’s just coming back from a twisted left ankle, Isaac’s swing certainly wasn’t hampered. He finished with three extra-base hits for the day, starting with an RBI double at 106.3 mph off the bat. Then came a solo homer off the batter’s eye in center field, 110.4 mph off the bat and deposited 419 feet away. His second homer was 363 feet and came off his bat at 107.7 mph.
P: Brock Selvidge (NYY No. 11) — 4 IP, H, BB, 8 KThe southpaw looked every bit a future big league starter by allowing just one hit over four innings, walking just one and striking out eight. His sweeper registered RPMs north of 3,000 and his fastball which topped out at 95 mph, also had elite-level spin rates
P: Justin Wrobleski (LAD No. 16) – 2 IP, H, 4 KWrobleski retired six of the seven batters he faced, four by strikeout (three swinging). The other two outs were ground balls, including him making a nifty play while avoiding a broken bat.
P: Jacob Misiorowski (MIL No. 2, MLB No. 33) – 2.2 IP, 3 BB, 5 KWe saw what he could do with his big stuff on a large stage last July in the Futures Game. It was more of the same on Sunday as the 6-foot-7 right-hander didn’t allow a hit over 2 2/3 innings, striking out five, while also walking three. He was up to 98 mph with his fastball.
P: Tink Hence (STL No. 2, MLB No. 64) — 2 IP, H, 3 KHence started the first of the Cardinals’ two Breakout games and he brought his A game to Roger Dean Stadium. The 21-year-old racked up three K’s and allowed just one hit over two scoreless against the Marlins. He missed bats with his fastball, which averaged 95.9 mph while also getting a whiff with his slider and his changeup.
P: Paul Skenes (PIT No. 1, MLB No. 3) — IP, 2 KThe marquee matchup didn’t disappoint as Skenes, the top pitching prospect in the game, struck out Jackson Holliday, the top overall prospect. It was one of his two K’s in a perfect frame to kick off a 3-1 Pirates victory over the Orioles. The No. 1 overall pick in the Draft threw six fastballs over 100 mph, topping out at 101.7. He got O’s leadoff hitter Enrique Bradfield with three straight 100-plus heaters, then got Holliday on a 92-mph slider.
P: Rhett Lowder (CIN No. 2, MLB No. 34) — 2 IP, 2 KIt won’t take Lowder long to be big league ready, and he showed off stuff and polish in the Reds’ first Breakout game. The 2023 No. 7 overall pick was up to 95 mph during his two hitless innings, walking none and striking out a pair.
Second Team
C: Drew Romo (COL No. 9) — 2-for-2, RBI1B: Kyle Manzardo (CLE No. 2, MLB No. 59) — 1-for-2, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 BB2B: Yiddi Cappe (MIA No. 7) – 2-for-2, SB3B: Cayden Wallace (KC No. 3) – 2-for-2, R, BB, HBPSS: Jordan Lawlar (AZ No. 1, MLB No. 11) — 1-for-2, R, 2BOF: Joshua Baez (STL No. 30) — 1-for-3, 2 R, HR, BB (two games)OF: Kendall George (LAD No. 12) — 2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, 3B, RBIOF: Justin Crawford (PHI No. 4, MLB No. 77) — 2-for-3, R, BB, SBDH: T.J. White (WSH No. 30) — 2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, K
P: Caden Dana (LAA No. 3) — 2 IP, BB, 3 KP: Thomas White (MIA No. 2) — IP, BB, 3 KP: Patrick Reilly (PIT No. 23) — IP, 3 KP: Cole Henry (WSH No. 25) — IP, 3 KP: Andrew Walters (CLE No. 27) — IP, 3 KP: Patrick Copen (LAD NR) — 2 IP, H, 4 K