Guardians land two prospects on All-Spring Breakout Teams

3B: Jace Jung (DET No. 4, MLB No. 60) — 2-for-2, 2 HR, 2 RBIs, BBJung was the No. 12 overall pick of the 2022 Draft out of Texas Tech, with his power potential a big selling point. It was on display during his first full season, when he hit 28 homers between High-A and Double-A. And he brought it with him to his Spring Breakout game. He hit his first of two homers off of Phillies Top 100 pitching prospect Mick Abel (362 feet, 96.6 mph) and then his second one went 412 feet and 105.1 mph off the bat against Griff McGarry.