This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

Bet with BetMGM!

This browser does not support the video element.

In his last 3 starts (16 2/3 IP), Tanner Bibee allowed only 2 ER with 20 K’s and an opponents’ average of .164

This browser does not support the video element.

After ending June with 3 straight quality starts, Mart?n P?rez eyes a bounce back from his last start (1 1/3 IP, 6 ER)