Guardians look to get back on track in Pittsburgh

This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

This browser does not support the video element.

This browser does not support the video element.

Josh Bell will return to PNC Park for the third time as a visitor after playing with Pittsburgh from 2016 through 2020

This browser does not support the video element.

Quinn Priester, the Pirates’ No. 4 prospect, will make his MLB debut against the Guardians