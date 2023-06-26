Guardians lose momentum, series after Arias’ batter interference

CLEVELAND — When the Guardians continue to find themselves in one-run games, they need everything to fall in their favor. When the eighth inning went against them, they weren’t able to recover.

The Guardians fought back from a three-run deficit in the sixth and seemed to be gaining steam in the eighth before a batter’s interference call halted that momentum. It was the Brewers who then plated a run in extra innings, handing Cleveland a 5-4 loss in the 10th on Sunday at Progressive Field.

The Guardians have had a handful of occasions over the last few weeks when they channeled their 2022 comeback mentality. It appeared as if they were manifesting that energy once again after an Andr?s Gim?nez triple, a wild pitch and a Will Brennan single put three runs on the scoreboard to tie the game at 4.