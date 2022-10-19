Guardians’ Martinez stepping up vs. older competition in AFL

A switch-hitter, Martinez makes consistent contact and has the bat speed and projectable strength to provide 15-20 homers per season as he gets stronger and drives more balls in the air. He has a handsy swing from both sides of the plate and understands how to recognize pitches and work counts better than most players his age. His advanced skills aren’t a surprise considering that he grew up around the game as the son of Sandy Martinez, who caught eight seasons in the Majors.