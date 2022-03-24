Guardians next big arms emerging at camp

The next in-house member of the rotation may be Allen, a two-way star at Florida International who was one of the most polished pitchers in the 2020 college class. He mixes three pitches, highlighted by a plus slider and a low-90s fastball that plays up thanks to the extension in his delivery and his command. In his pro debut last summer, he led the system with a 2.26 ERA and advanced to Double-A.