Guardians notes: Bibee to start G1, taxi squad options and more

The Guardians will face the Tigers in the ALDS after Detroit swept Houston in their AL Wild Card Series, which concluded Wednesday. Bibee faced the Tigers four times this season. Early in the year when he was struggling, he allowed four runs in four frames against them. The next three meetings were in July. In the first, he allowed four runs in seven innings with eight strikeouts. The next outing was one run on two hits in five frames. The final was two runs across six frames.