Guardians offense looking for funk-breaking spark

This isn’t the first time the Guardians have had to fight through struggles this season. With a lineup full of rookies, the team has ebbed and flowed since the beginning of the year. The difference was that players like Jos? Ram?rez, Amed Rosario, Steven Kwan, Andr?s Gim?nez and Oscar Gonzalez had been so reliable that whenever one was slumping, someone else always stepped up to get the job done. Now, they’ve collectively hit a wall.